This week on The Context Machine, Bryan and Jeff discuss the evolution of computer and tablet pointing devices, changing up story lines for movies, The Lord of the Rings, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Han shooting first.

Bryan and Jeff take a look at the evolving world of mice and other computer and tablet input devices, share what gear they use to interact with their Macs, and look into The Context Machine's crystal ball to predict where this technology is headed. They also have plenty to say about story telling in movies, Dune, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and Han shooting first.

