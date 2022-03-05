Mice and Other Computer and Tablet Input Devices
Show NotesBryan and Jeff take a look at the evolving world of mice and other computer and tablet input devices, share what gear they use to interact with their Macs, and look into The Context Machine's crystal ball to predict where this technology is headed. They also have plenty to say about story telling in movies, Dune, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and Han shooting first.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Logitech MX MASTER 3
- Kensington Orbit Optical Trackball
- Elgato Stream Deck
- Apple Magic Trackpad
- Wacom Intuos Pro pen tablet
- Wacom Cintiq pen displays
- iPad Pro
- Apple Pencil
- Twelve South HoverBar Duo
- Douglas Engelbart
- Computer mouse
- Dune (2021)
- Dune (1984) - The shirtless Sting version
- The Lord of the Rings The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Hobbit The Battle of the Five Armies
- Minority Report
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- Star Wars
- Han shot first
