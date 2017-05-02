Microsoft gets Serious About the Education Market – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-02

Microsoft wants a bigger piece of the education market, and the company’s just announced new products mean the game is on for Apple and Google, too. Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet look at Microsoft’s new education strategy and what it means for the fight to win students.

