Apple released macOS 10.13.4 this week and, well, it changes some things. No worries, your two favorite geeks talk through it all. Then it’s on to managing duplicate contacts and properly migrating your data. There are other questions, too, as well as a few other Quick Tips and some Cool Stuff(s) Found. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 703: Migrating Your Data, Home Automation, and macOS 10.13.4
Apple released macOS 10.13.4 this week and, well, it changes some things. No worries, your two favorite geeks talk through it all. Then it’s on to managing duplicate contacts and properly migrating your data. There are other questions, too, as well as a few other...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Ring – Visit Ring.com/MGG for up to $150 off of their Ring of Security kits. These include the smart Ring Video Doorbell 2, the Ring Floodlight Cam and more.
Sponsor: TextExpander – The customizable typing shortcut utility – if you’re not using it, you’re wasting time. Visit textexpander.com/podcast for 20% off your first year.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 703 for Monday, April 2, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:26 Gary-QT-Safari in 10.13.4 No Longer Auto-Fills Passwords
- 00:06:47 QT-10.13.4-Allows jumping to the right-most open tab using Command+9 in Safari
- 00:07:20 iOS 11.3 disables older apps
- 00:08:30 iOS 11.3’s Battery Throttling Controls
- 00:12:00 Alex-QT-Create a Bootable Installer
- 00:13:35 Gary-QT-Switching between Windows
- 00:14:55 EvTheNerd-CSF-LightDims ($6.99 on Amazon)
- 00:18:13 Barry-CSF-iPhone Update Background Screen Color
- 00:19:47 SPONSOR: Ring.com/MGG gets you up to $150 off a Ring of Security for Your Home
- 00:22:37 SPONSOR: TextExpander.com/podcast saves you 20% on your first year.
- 00:26:07 Louis-702-Coordinating Ring, WeMo, and Darkness
- 00:35:10 John-702-Carbon Copy Cloner’s Safety Net Filled My Drive
- 00:38:37 Michael-702-macOS Takes Time to Reflect Freed Space
- 00:41:23 Jan-702-iCloud Password Prompts
- 00:43:49 Scott-701-Moving Into Junk Mail on iOS
- 00:45:42 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Micah P., Nick S., David M., Elizabeth B., Jim E., Petter H., Ward J., Greg S., Olga P., Bob P., Jason A., Michael L., The B Man., Chris F., Martin S., Mark S., Robbie R., Linne F., Randy B., Roger Y., Michael D., Ulysese B., Keith K,. Mario Z., Jonathan G., Ken L.,
- 00:47:29 Judy-Duplicate Contacts Being Erroneously Reported
- 00:53:59 Aaron-Migrating to an in-use Mac
- 00:58:00 Patrick-Missing Passwords and System Reinstall Options
- 01:07:37 Chuck-Tagging Photos After the Fact
- 01:13:05 Bill-iPhone keeps disconnecting from Wi-Fi
- 01:14:52 Mike-Is Drive Genius a ‘must-have’ utility?
- 01:21:02 MGG 703 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network