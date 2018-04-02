Migrating Your Data, Home Automation, and macOS 10.13.4 – Mac Geek Gab 703

Apple released macOS 10.13.4 this week and, well, it changes some things. No worries, your two favorite geeks talk through it all. Then it’s on to managing duplicate contacts and properly migrating your data. There are other questions, too, as well as a few other Quick Tips and some Cool Stuff(s) Found. Press play and enjoy!

MGG 703: Migrating Your Data, Home Automation, and macOS 10.13.4

7:36 PM Apr. 2nd, 2018 | 01:24:23 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Ring – Visit Ring.com/MGG for up to $150 off of their Ring of Security kits. These include the smart Ring Video Doorbell 2, the Ring Floodlight Cam and more.

Sponsor: TextExpander – The customizable typing shortcut utility – if you’re not using it, you’re wasting time. Visit textexpander.com/podcast for 20% off your first year.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

