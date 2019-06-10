It’s true, Craig Federighi let loose a perfect little Quick Tip last week at WWDC, did you catch it? Your two geeks did, and they’re here to share it with you. In addition to some more Quick Tips from other listeners, this episode is chock full of answers to your great questions on topics like preparing your iTunes library for Catalina, upgrading to a new Mac, and much, much more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 765: Migrating iTunes, Upgrading Macs, and a Quick Tip from Craig Federighi!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 765 for Monday, June 10, 2019
- 00:02:37 Graham-QT-Re-open Recently Closed Safari Tab
- 00:05:15 Timmothy-QT-Activity Monitor, Calculator
- 00:09:46 Craig Federighi-QT-Cmd-Shift-D to send email
- Craig Federighi on Talk Show and AppStories
- 00:12:48 Thad-Catalina Exempts 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro
- 00:14:22 Catalyst on Catalina
- 00:20:36 Leon-Books Syncing Oddness
- 00:28:55 Brian-What’s the Future of iTunes?
- 00:34:21 John-How Secure is HomeKit
- 00:54:44 Dual SIM Travel Tip
- 01:01:23 Chuck-762-CSF-UploadCam
- 01:02:13 Allison-762-CSF-Cascable-From Real Camera to The Cloud
- MGG Episode 762 with discussion about Wi-Fi cameras
- 01:05:10 MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 01:06:59 Jason-CSF-Unix for the Beginning Mage
- 01:07:49 Jason-CSF-dosdude1’s 2011 MacBook Pro GPU Fix
- 01:09:49 Juan-CSF-ISY994 Home Automation Controller
- 01:12:40 Scott-Migrating to a New Mac with Less Internal Storage
- 01:21:59 Brett-Old Mac Pro User, Time to Upgrade
- 01:28:33 MGG 765 Outtro
One Comment Add a comment
brianmonroe — related to the Homekit-Enabled Router discussion as part of our “How Secure is HomeKit” chapter, seems I’m not the only one who interpreted Apple’s message of Secure Video as separate from the Routers, and that the routers would (in some way) be firewalling these accessories: https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-homekit-security-features-come-routers-cameras-wwdc-2019/
Obviously we need more clarity from Apple, and I’ve reached out for exactly that.