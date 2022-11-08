Minus One Bloodbath Plus One Chaotic Mess – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-08 Ken_Ray Nov 8th, 2022 3:00 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk about how wrong Ken was about Apple shares after the weekend iPhone warning. Then, Jeff has many, many thoughts on the chaotic mess than has been Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter. Get In Touch: Show Notes CNBC: Markets Shrug-Off iPhone Warning Ahead of Midterms and CPI Report Apple 3.0: Analysts Analyze Apple iPhone Warning AppleInsider: Foxconn reportedly downplayed severity of recent COVID outbreak Twitter Under Elon Musk Is a Chaotic Mess, At Least So Far