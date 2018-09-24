Mojave, Inexpensive Tech, Dual SIMs, and More – Mac Geek Gab 728

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Don’t get caught, folks. That’s what we say, and that’s what we mean. This week that takes shape with advice about when to install macOS Mojave, finding the right place(s) to buy inexpensive tech, and extending your Wi-Fi network the right – and fun – ways. Oh, and there’s more, too. You’ll just have to listen, OK?

Mojave desert with dual SIMs floating above it with text: Mojave, Inexpensive Tech, Dual SIMs, and More Mac Geek Gab 728
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 728: Mojave, Inexpensive Tech, Dual SIMs, and More

7:13 PM Sep. 24th, 2018 | 01:25:41

Don’t get caught, folks. That’s what we say, and that’s what we mean. This week that takes shape with advice about when to install macOS Mojave, finding the right place(s) to buy inexpensive tech, and extending your Wi-Fi network the right – and fun –...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: iMazing – Visit iMazing.com/MGG to save 30% on all licenses to this stellar iPhone management utility that picks up where iTunes leaves you hanging.

SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account