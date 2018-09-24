Don’t get caught, folks. That’s what we say, and that’s what we mean. This week that takes shape with advice about when to install macOS Mojave, finding the right place(s) to buy inexpensive tech, and extending your Wi-Fi network the right – and fun – ways. Oh, and there’s more, too. You’ll just have to listen, OK?

