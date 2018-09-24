Don’t get caught, folks. That’s what we say, and that’s what we mean. This week that takes shape with advice about when to install macOS Mojave, finding the right place(s) to buy inexpensive tech, and extending your Wi-Fi network the right – and fun – ways. Oh, and there’s more, too. You’ll just have to listen, OK?
MGG 728: Mojave, Inexpensive Tech, Dual SIMs, and More
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 728 for Monday, September 24, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:35 Happy birthday to Dave!
- 00:02:46 macOS Mojave Features Discussion
- 00:04:27 Dark Mode. System Preferences > General > Appearance
- 00:07:18 Finder: Right click on Desktop > Use Stacks
- Finder: New Gallery View includes Get Info
- 00:11:00 System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy for things like Keyboard Maestro. Uncheck and recheck them if they’re not immediately working.
- 00:12:27 Screenshots – Cmd-Shift-5
- System Preferences > Dock > Show recent applications in Dock
- 00:18:42 Continuity Camera – Take a pic with your iPhone, choose “Import From” in Pages, Mail, etc to scan/shoot with your iPhone or iPad
- 00:20:39 iCloud Syncing – News, Cloud, and Home
- 00:22:15 System Preferences > Dock > Show recent applications in Dock
- 00:23:33 Mac App Store is way different
- 00:24:17 System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy
- 00:26:36 Mojave and Safari 12-on-prior-versions tip: Safari > Preferences > Tabs > Show website icons in tabs
- 00:27:51 New Safari Intelligent Tracking Protection
- 00:33:03 Jedd-iMazing Tale of Joy
- 00:34:30 Maybe Microsoft was … right?
- 00:36:51 iOS 12: Settings > Passwords & Accounts > AutoFill Passwords
- 00:38:58 CSF-Griptyte Power 3000
- 00:41:46 Everett-CSF-Vinyl Buddy to clean iMac Screen like the Genius Bar
- 00:42:57 JFB-Find my friends from iCloud.com
- 00:45:49 JFB-The Points Guy App (used to be Walaby)
- 00:48:20 Andrew-Updating to iOS 12 with iTunes
- 00:51:33 Paul-Set up an Amazon Household
- 00:53:48 Scott-725-Buy Inexpensive Tech at Estate Sales
- 00:57:10 Aaron-727-Don’t Get Caught with Dual SIMs
- 00:59:27 Eric-727-Dual SIM needs GSM
- 01:04:14 James-727-Too Much Talk of Cruft!
- 01:06:21 Todd-CSF-Comcast/Xfinity Xfi Pods
- 01:08:46 Lonnie-727-Ubiquiti Unifi POE Mesh Access Point
- 01:10:34 Dominic-727-Extend Router with AirPort Express
- 01:13:20 Simon-Choosing my iPhone Hotspot over My Router
- 01:18:00 Andrew-What is Carbon Copy Cloner Backing Up?
- 01:23:04 MGG 727 Outtro
