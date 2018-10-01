Is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem? – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 729

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Ever wanted to run Terminal from your iPhone? How about merge two Mac Photos Libraries the right way? And is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem? All of these questions and lots, lots more are answered in this week’s Mac Geek Gab!

Is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem?
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 729: Is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem?

10:00 AM Oct. 1st, 2018 | 01:29:43

Ever wanted to run Terminal from your iPhone? How about merge two Mac Photos Libraries the right way? And is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem? All of these questions and lots, lots more are answered in this week’s Mac Geek Gab!

Sponsors

SPONSOR – Other World Computing: OWC’s new Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter allows anyone with a Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC to download content 10x faster than Gigabit Ethernet.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account