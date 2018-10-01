Ever wanted to run Terminal from your iPhone? How about merge two Mac Photos Libraries the right way? And is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem? All of these questions and lots, lots more are answered in this week’s Mac Geek Gab!
MGG 729: Is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 729 for Monday, October 1, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:49 David-Terminal from iPhone – Prompt
sudo shutdown -r now
- mochaVNC Lite
- Screens from Edovia
- 00:05:54 Joe-Medical info on iPhone
- 00:08:56 Helma-Mac mini won’t boot
- 00:16:59 Allison-726-Use AppDelete to Save App Settings
- 00:18:41 Mark-726-Delete list of downloaded files
- 00:20:25 Mojave, Fusion Drives, and APFS
- 00:25:16 Christopher-new diskutil resetFusion command
- 00:27:56 Jason-QT-Twelve Mojave Login Window Customizations
- 00:30:08 James-Full Disk Access and Backup Software
- Carbon Copy Cloner
- Acronis Backup
- Backblaze Mojave Full Disk Access workaround
- 00:35:39 SmallCubed’s new MailSuite… delayed
- 00:39:01 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Leslie B., Ken L., Clive S., Dave G., Gary B., Jeff F., Joseph B-P, Tony Z., Everett T., Nick S., Robert D., Craig R., William P., Andrew B., David H, Fernando F., Gary R., Jeffrey F., Lyndon N., Michael E., Andrew S., Royce T., Leigh F., Brinn T., James H., Daniel H., Martin S., Roger Y., Robbie R., Sharon F., Randy B., Michel D.
- 00:41:08 Paul-The future of Shortcuts
- 00:46:03 Jeff-Merging, Storing, and Backing Up Photos
- 00:51:12 David-Mojave Upgrade Woes
- 00:54:24 Jeffrey-USB Drives Won’t Mount
- 01:00:33 Jason-Battling iTunes Library vs. iCloud Music Library
- 01:07:52 Michael-iTunes is a bag of hurt. Is Mojave the answer to the iTunes problem?
- 01:10:06 Todd-Mac Always Waking Up
- Lingon X
- Scour your logs for Sleep/Wake Events (article coming from John F. Braun)
- 01:15:01 John-CSF-Skywin Wireless Charging Receiver for Airpods
- 01:16:09 John-CSF-Verizon’s Fios Network Extender
- MoCA
- Actiontec MoCA
- 01:20:05 CSF-Ventev Wall Port PD Wall Charger
- Fast charge your iPhone
- Power Delivery over USB-C
- EMCA = Electronically Marked Cable Assembly
- 01:26:00 MGG 729 Outtro
