Mojave, Marzipan, and Splitting Up iTunes – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-01

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Apple could use macOS Mojave’s Marzipan to split iTunes apart, plus they look at some apps that make using your iPhone even better.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-10-01: Splitting Up iTunes with Marzipan
Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Apple could use macOS Mojave’s Marzipan to split iTunes apart, plus they look at some apps that make using your iPhone even better.
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.
- macOS Mojave’s Marzipan my be how Apple may split apart iTunes
- Is Mojave the Key to Solving the iTunes Problem? – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 729
- A List of Apps and Tools to Enhance iOS
- Review: If Apple Made an iOS Reddit Client, it Would be Apollo
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed