Mojave, Marzipan, and Splitting Up iTunes – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-01

Jeff Gamet

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Apple could use macOS Mojave’s Marzipan to split iTunes apart, plus they look at some apps that make using your iPhone even better.

TDO 2018-10-01: Splitting Up iTunes with Marzipan

1:33 PM Oct. 1st, 2018 | 00:22:32

