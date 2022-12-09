More End-to-End Encryption and Giving the Gift of Will Smith – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-09

Dreamlight Valley resident and TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken today to discuss Apple’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. What is it, who needs it, and how does one activate it? Plus – Will Smith is promoting Apple TV+. Too soon?

