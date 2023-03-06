More iPhone Making for India and More Soccer for Everyone – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-06
Show Notes
- Report: Foxconn Plans 300-Acre Bengaluru Factory for iPhone Parts
- Report: Foxconn Plans Tamil Nadu Factory Expansion for iPhone Production
- Report: Apple Responsible for 100,000 Indian Jobs Since August 2021
- Apple’s MLS Push Continues with Recap Show and Documentary Content
- MLS partnering with team behind F1 ‘Drive to Survive,’ documentary possible
- Kansas City boasts top US rating for USMNT-England soccer match