More iPhone Making for India and More Soccer for Everyone – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-06

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have tales of more Apple manufacturing in India. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken talk those over. Plus a quick trip to the Apple Store and Apple’s soccer push continues.

