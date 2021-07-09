Bryan Chaffin, Jeff Gamet, and John Kheit take a retrospective look at what—in hindsight—have turned out to be the most important features in iPhone OS/iOS.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Hindsight's Most Important iOS Features, Jeff Gamet, John Kheit - ACM 550

3:50 PM Jul. 9th, 2021 | 00:58:31

Bryan Chaffin, Jeff Gamet, and John Kheit take a retrospective look at what—in hindsight—have turned out to be the most important features in iPhone OS/iOS.

Sponsors

LinkedIn Jobs – Post your first job for free at LinkedIn.com/ACM!

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account