Sometimes speed is what it’s all about. Many of this week’s topics focus around making sure your Mac is running as fast as possible. That’s not all, though. Learn how to test your network from your iPhone, manage Mail plugins effectively, and recapture all those songs you added to Apple Music before they were removed. Of course, any tangents are bonus gifts from John and Dave. Press play and enjoy learning five new things!

MGG 791: Mr. MacSpeedy

6:32 PM Dec. 2nd, 2019 | 01:32:13

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

