Sometimes speed is what it’s all about. Many of this week’s topics focus around making sure your Mac is running as fast as possible. That’s not all, though. Learn how to test your network from your iPhone, manage Mail plugins effectively, and recapture all those songs you added to Apple Music before they were removed. Of course, any tangents are bonus gifts from John and Dave. Press play and enjoy learning five new things!
MGG 791: Mr. MacSpeedy
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 791 for Monday, December 2, 2019
- 00:03:06 Graham-QT-New Catalina Window Zoom Functionality
- 00:04:52 Tony-QT-Use Memoji from the Mac
- 00:06:48 Eric-QTR-Long-press iOS Spacebar to get Trackpad
- 00:08:03 QT-Copy Code from Messages
- 00:14:53 Ben-CSF-Coros LINX and OMNI Bone-Conduction Bike Helments
- 00:17:25 Chris-CSF-History Hound
- 00:18:41 Mike-CSF-Sabrent Rocket External SSD
- 00:20:47 CSF-LaCie Mobile SSD USB-C
- 00:23:29 Bill-CSF-790-Fing and Scany
- 00:26:44 Lewis-CSF-Nice Trace & Ping NU
- 00:28:18 CSF-Tracking the Trackers
- 00:30:22 CSF-Ghostery
- 00:30:54 CSF-Kap Screen Capture
- 00:31:41 Chris-790-EnGenius ENH500 for Wi-Fi Bridging
- 00:34:06 Reinstall the Mac Geek Gab App
- 00:40:19 JFB-No Plug-Ins Listed in General | Manage Plug-ins
- 00:47:20 Luc-Screens Connect can use SSH securely
- 00:51:32 Raj-Matched tracks removed by Artist need to be re-uploaded to iCloud Music Library
- 00:55:47 One or two shows per week
- 00:58:22 Louis-Inconsistent Energy Saver Scheduling
- log show –style syslog | fgrep “powerd” > powerd.txt
- 01:07:18 Jürgen-Managing a small internal drive
- 01:14:10 A.D.D. Todd-Accessing SSD Utilities on Mac
- 01:19:49 Brian-Making that Mojave Virtual Machine
- 01:22:25 Rod-Vintage Mac Speed Boost
- 01:29:07 MGG 791 Outtro