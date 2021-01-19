BBC Tech Reporter Zoe Kleinman joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the reality of reporting from home. Have reporters become influencers? They also look at Zoe’s reporting on how WhatsApp can be an (unreliable) news channel.
Download: MP3 Version
My Home is my Studio
- WhatsApp and Facebook to share users’ data outside Europe and UK, BBC News
- Zoe Kleinman on Twitter – @ZSK