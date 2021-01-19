BBC Tech Reporter Zoe Kleinman joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the reality of reporting from home. Have reporters become influencers? They also look at Zoe’s reporting on how WhatsApp can be an (unreliable) news channel.

My Home is my Studio BBC Tech Reporter Zoe Kleinman joins Charlotte Henry to discuss the reality of reporting from home. Have reporters become influencers? They also look at Zoe’s reporting on how WhatsApp can be an (unreliable) news channel.