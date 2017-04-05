The Mystery of New Mac Pros, Apple and Politics, and Robot Welfare – ACM 405

Bryan Chaffin

Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple kind of announced a new Mac Pro and professional display, but Bryan and Jeff want to know how we got here. They also take another look at how politics increasingly intersect with a tech giant like Apple, and discuss our robot welfare future.

The Mystery of New Mac Pros, Apple and Politics, and Robot Welfare - ACM 405

7:12 PM Apr. 5th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

