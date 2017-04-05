Apple kind of announced a new Mac Pro and professional display, but Bryan and Jeff want to know how we got here. They also take another look at how politics increasingly intersect with a tech giant like Apple, and discuss our robot welfare future.
The Mystery of New Mac Pros, Apple and Politics, and Robot Welfare - ACM 405
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Throws a Mac Pro Hail Mary, Promises Redesigned Model Coming
- President Trump Signs Law Erasing Broadband Privacy Protections
- The Most Important Word Apple Used in its Mac Pro Announcement
- The Mac Observer’s Daily Observations Podcast: Apple’s Surprise Mac Pro Announcements – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-04
- This Robot Will Toss Your Salad for $30,000
