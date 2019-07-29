Navigation HUDs and iPhone, 16″ MacBook Pro Rumor Roundup – TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-29

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to discuss the future of car navigation, HUDs, and iPhone. They also parse the latest rumors of a 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s supposed to hit this fall.

