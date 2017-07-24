Net Neutrality Explained – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-24

Net Neutrality can be a tough concept to wrap your head around so Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to help explain what it is and why it matters.
TDO 2017-07-24: Net Neutrality Explained
- Understanding Net Neutrality
- Surprise, Verizon Just Pooped on Net Neutrality
