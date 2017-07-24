Net Neutrality Explained – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-24

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Net Neutrality can be a tough concept to wrap your head around so Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to help explain what it is and why it matters.

TDO 2017-07-24: Net Neutrality Explained

1:26 PM Jul. 24th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

