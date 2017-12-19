Net Neutrality Fight, Turn Your iPad into a Security Camera – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-19

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what’s coming in the fight to save Net Neutrality, plus they talk about some apps that turn your old iPad into a security camera.

TDO 2017-12-19: The Ongoing Net Neutrality Fight

1:37 PM Dec. 19th, 2017 | 00:19:46 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

