New Apple Watch Predictions, 20 Years of iMac – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-15

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about what might be coming in the next Apple Watch along with what product announcements may be coming this fall. They also look back at the iMac 20 years after it first shipped.
TDO 2018-08-15: New Apple Watch Predictions
Sponsors
