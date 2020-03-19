New iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air, the Power of ARM, and Oak Island, with John Kheit – ACM 526

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about Apple’s new iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, and Mac mini, plus the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. They also discuss the potential for the ARM processor in Macs, and all the cursed goodness of the latest episode of Oak Island.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

iPad Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air, ARM, and Oak Island, w/John Kheit - ACM 526

8:40 PM Mar. 18th, 2020 | 01:17:59

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about Apple’s new iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, and Mac mini, plus the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. They also discuss the potential for the ARM processor in Macs, and all the cursed goodness of the...

Sponsors

ExpressVPNExpressVPN.com/ACM gets you 3 months free with your 1-year subscription

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account