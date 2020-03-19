Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about Apple’s new iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, and Mac mini, plus the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. They also discuss the potential for the ARM processor in Macs, and all the cursed goodness of the latest episode of Oak Island.

