Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss issues with Japan’s new communication rules and Bryan’s new favorite TV show.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2019-01-21: Japan's new rules
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss issues with Japan’s new communication rules and Bryan’s new favorite TV show.
Sponsors
> With all the recent news about online security breaches, it’s hard not to worry about your personal information. Protect your online activity TODAY and find out how to get 3 months free at ExpressVPN.com.
- Global connectivity and “Secrecy of Communications” rules
- Valley of the Boom
- Add Custom Ringtones (or text tones!) to Your iPhone
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed