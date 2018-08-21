New Mac mini Report, Government Internet Control – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-21

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is releasing a new Mac mini this fall, plus they look at governments wanting to take control of the internet.

TDO 2018-08-21: New Mac mini Report Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is releasing a new Mac mini this fall, plus they look at governments wanting to take control of the internet.