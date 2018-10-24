Apple’s New Mac Model Numbers, Possible iPad mini Refresh – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-24

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about which new Macs Apple may have in store for its October 30th media event, plus they share their thoughts on the possibility of a refresh for the iPad mini.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-10-24: Apple's New Mac Model Numbers
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about which new Macs Apple may have in store for its October 30th media event, plus they share their thoughts on the possibility of a refresh for the iPad mini.
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.