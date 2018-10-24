Apple’s New Mac Model Numbers, Possible iPad mini Refresh – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-24

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about which new Macs Apple may have in store for its October 30th media event, plus they share their thoughts on the possibility of a refresh for the iPad mini.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-10-24: Apple's New Mac Model Numbers

1:59 PM Oct. 24th, 2018 | 00:22:38

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about which new Macs Apple may have in store for its October 30th media event, plus they share their thoughts on the possibility of a refresh for the iPad mini.

Sponsors

Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account