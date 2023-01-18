New Macs: From Rumor to Reality – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-18
Sponsors
Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to rocketmoney.com/macobserver.
Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to rocketmoney.com/macobserver.
One thought on “New Macs: From Rumor to Reality – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-18”
Ken and Jeff:
Regarding the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros, and the fact only a select few amongst creative professionals are likely to experience any performance differentials between these and the M1 machines, I’m not sure that this relative performance boost is the driver for these upgrades in this portable line.
Recall that TC, and before him SJ, argued that each product on the Apple platform pushes against the other hardware offerings with overlapping use cases, driving each to have to justify its continued existence (Alas, poor iPod! I knew him well). You may recall the recent report that, in Windows-dominated India, where Mac sales barely register, iPad sales outperformed expectations, growing 34% in Y-o-Y in Q2 of 2022, and coming in second only to Lenovo (apparently they make a tablet) https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/and-the-ipad-goes-marching-on-apple-and-the-tablet-market-in-india/articleshow/93182417.cms, in a climate where where laptop sales slumped. This is not simply an emerging market for Apple, but a production site, and a potential bellwether for similar LMIC markets. In short, M1 – powered iPads equipped with a keyboard can do most things that most people need doing on a laptop, and are competitively priced relative to many worker-bee Wintel laptops (my wife’s office just kitted her with another crappy Dell whatever-top; so she takes her iPad Air with her to work).
Apple need a performance differentiator between their Mac notebook lineup vs these more powerful iPads to drive sales, at least for certain demographics. Given that users are increasingly requesting or expecting touchscreen capability on all their devices, and the iPad’s performance in most enterprise tasks rivals that of laptops, Apple need to make a compelling MacBook performance differentiator and use case to justify that premium price tag, and more importantly to sustain MacBook enterprise sales. They are even, as you’ve reported, rumoured to be working on a touchscreen MacBook (a discussion for another time). I believe because pro iPad users are pushing for more Mac-like performance on that platform – and getting it, and the MacBooks are feeling the heat in overseas competitive global markets.
As for the M2 Mac Minis – a great value indeed, and yes, they’re breathing down the necks of those first gen Mac Studios. Yours truly is waiting to see if Apple will similarly upgrade the iMac, and if so, will go ahead an upgrade – the future of the 27” iMac notwithstanding.