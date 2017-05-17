New Macs at WWDC, Apple vs Diabetes, Lattice Data – ACM 411 Bryan Chaffin @TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin May 17th, 2017 6:00 PM EDT | Apple Context Machine Podcast This could be the year Apple breaks form and introduces new hardware at WWDC, and Bryan and Jeff explain why. They also discuss Apple’s big bets on an even bigger future and the importance of AI, neural nets, and machine learning. MP3 Feed Feedback New Macs at WWDC, Apple vs Diabetes, Lattice Data - ACM 411 6:00 PM May. 17th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon) This could be the year Apple breaks form and introduces new hardware at WWDC, and Bryan and Jeff explain why. They also discuss Apple’s big... Sources referenced in this episode: Bloomberg Says Apple Will Announce New MacBooks at WWDC Apple May Put Blood Glucose Sensors in Apple Watch Smart Band Apple Aims to Make Siri Smarter with Lattice Data Purchase Jeff’s Twitter Bryan’s Twitter Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales Bryan’s blog: Geek Tells Add a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account