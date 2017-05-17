New Macs at WWDC, Apple vs Diabetes, Lattice Data – ACM 411

This could be the year Apple breaks form and introduces new hardware at WWDC, and Bryan and Jeff explain why. They also discuss Apple’s big bets on an even bigger future and the importance of AI, neural nets, and machine learning.

