New Mobile Battery Tech, Upgrading Old Macs – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-06

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Rechargeable battery technology may be getting a much needed boostfrom the same man who invented the tech in our iPhone batteries. Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to tak about what may be in store for future mobile device batteries, plus they share some tips on extending the life of our old Macs.

2:02 PM Mar. 6th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

