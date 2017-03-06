New Mobile Battery Tech, Upgrading Old Macs – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-06

Rechargeable battery technology may be getting a much needed boostfrom the same man who invented the tech in our iPhone batteries. Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to tak about what may be in store for future mobile device batteries, plus they share some tips on extending the life of our old Macs.

