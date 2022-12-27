Nick deCourville’s Most Important and Interesting Stories of 2022 – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-27

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

TMO writer Nick deCourville continues our week reviewing 2022. His most important story is a mix of Apple events and iOS 16, while crashing at the amusement park really piques his interest.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to rocketmoney.com/macobserver.

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.