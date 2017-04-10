The writing is on the wall: iPhone and iPad 32-bit apps are on the way out. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about 32-bit apps and what their coming demise in iOS 11 means, plus they look at Apple’s plans for its own mobile device GPUs.
No 32-bit Apps in iOS 11, Apple Designing its Own GPUs - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-10
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
- iOS 11 May Not Include 32-bit App Support
- Apple Hiring More GPU Designers
- John Martellaro and the Background Mode podcast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed