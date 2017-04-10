The writing is on the wall: iPhone and iPad 32-bit apps are on the way out. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about 32-bit apps and what their coming demise in iOS 11 means, plus they look at Apple’s plans for its own mobile device GPUs.

No 32-bit Apps in iOS 11, Apple Designing its Own GPUs - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-10 The writing is on the wall: iPhone and iPad 32-bit apps are on the way out. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to...