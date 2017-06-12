No Gigabit Download iPhones, Camera Phone 20th Anniversary – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-12

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple isn’t supporting gigabit cellular download speeds with this year’s iPhone refresh, so Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to explain why that’s not a big deal. They also look at the 20th anniversary of the first camera phone photo.

TDO 2017-06-12: No Gigabit Downloads for iPhone

1:24 PM Jun. 12th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.

