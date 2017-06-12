No Gigabit Download iPhones, Camera Phone 20th Anniversary – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-12

Apple isn’t supporting gigabit cellular download speeds with this year’s iPhone refresh, so Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to explain why that’s not a big deal. They also look at the 20th anniversary of the first camera phone photo.
TDO 2017-06-12: No Gigabit Downloads for iPhone
