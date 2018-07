Kelly Guimont joins Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple not using Intel for iPhone 5G modem chips and the negative impact Twitter’s API changes are having on third-party app developers.

TDO 2018-07-06: No Intel 5G Modems for iPhone Kelly Guimont joins Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple not using Intel for iPhone 5G modem chips and the negative impact Twitter’s API changes are having on third-party app developers.