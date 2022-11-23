Noise Around Various Voice Assistants – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-23 Ken_Ray Nov 23rd, 2022 3:00 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio News on the Hingham Apple Store tragedy, stirring the Apple/Disney M&A stew, and the noise around various voice assistants – we’re wrapping a holiday shortened week with TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts. Happy Thanksgiving, one and all. Get In Touch: Show Notes Driver Says Apple Store Crash Accidental; Faces Reckless Homicide Charge Boston 25 News Questions Lack of Posts Outside of Apple Store The Wrap's Joe Bel Bruno Writes Up Apple/Disney Merger Possibility Ars Technica: Amazon Alexa is a “colossal failure,” on pace to lose $10 billion this year