Not all USB-C Is Created Equal – Mac Geek Gab 759

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more confusing, USB-C cables can add some additional questions to the mix. Add to this lots of Cool Stuff Found, a discussion about the best desktop Mac to buy, some tips and follow-ups from recent episodes, and you’ve got yourself this week’s Mac Geek Gab. You’re guaranteed to join John and Dave in learning at least five new things. Press play, and enjoy!

Not all USB-C Is Created Equal – Mac Geek Gab MGG 759
MGG 759: Not all USB-C Is Created Equal – Mac Geek Gab 759

7:10 PM Apr. 29th, 2019 | 01:26:31

