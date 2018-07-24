Back from their adventures, John and Dave talk through some travel-related tips, including the best iPhone case to use when on the road and the best mobile computer for you. That’s not all, though, as this week’s episode also includes segments about sharing to an older TV, resolving slow computers, and lots of great OCR solutions for both your Mac and your iPhone. Download, press play, and enjoy!

MGG 719: Scanning, OCR, Travel Phone Cases, and the Best Portable Computer Back from their adventures, John and Dave talk through some travel-related tips, including the best iPhone case to use when on the road and the best mobile computer for you. That’s not all, though, as this week’s episode also includes segments about sharing to an...