John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

Back from their adventures, John and Dave talk through some travel-related tips, including the best iPhone case to use when on the road and the best mobile computer for you. That’s not all, though, as this week’s episode also includes segments about sharing to an older TV, resolving slow computers, and lots of great OCR solutions for both your Mac and your iPhone. Download, press play, and enjoy!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 719: Scanning, OCR, Travel Phone Cases, and the Best Portable Computer

12:07 PM Jul. 24th, 2018 | 01:29:26

Sponsors

SPONSOR: 1Password for Mac – It’s a password manager, and you need one. Get 3 months free at 1password.com/geekgab.

SPONSOR: Crossover from CodeWeavers – Feeling nostalgic this summer, well did you know you can play a lot of your old Windows games on mac with CrossOver?

SPONSOR: Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

SPONSOR: Learn from the best in the world at MasterClass.com/MGG

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

