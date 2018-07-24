Back from their adventures, John and Dave talk through some travel-related tips, including the best iPhone case to use when on the road and the best mobile computer for you. That’s not all, though, as this week’s episode also includes segments about sharing to an older TV, resolving slow computers, and lots of great OCR solutions for both your Mac and your iPhone. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 719: Scanning, OCR, Travel Phone Cases, and the Best Portable Computer
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 719 for Tuesday, July 24, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:16 MacStock Expo 2018
- 00:07:41 Neal-CSF-Condense Screen OCR App
- 00:08:48 Greg-CSF-718-Microsoft Seeing AI
- 00:09:44 EvTheNerd-718-How to scan words from pictures on-the-fly
- 00:11:05 Eliot-CSF-718-Prizmo Go and Textgrabber
- 00:15:28 Bill-CSF-718-Scan Tailor
- 00:17:17 Patrick-CSF-718-Free Online OCR
- 00:18:24 Harvey-718-Eat Your Books
- Tesseract OCR (development sponsored by Google)
- 00:24:43 Allison-UPS Suggestion (Puck Killed the Wi-Fi)
- 00:29:07 Gene-CSF-Google Maps 3D View
- 00:31:56 Seth-718-HubiC is closed to new accounts
- 00:33:10 CSF-PopSocket (but HANDL Cases are better)
- 00:36:33 Todd-QT-Zoom in on any screen on iOS
- 00:37:53 Allen-Assign Apps to Specific Desktops
- 00:42:03 Sonos AirPlay 2
- 00:51:15 Robert-iMac Running Slow
- 01:03:50 Perry-Slow Startup and Multi-Picture Scanning
- 01:11:08 Kristin-Displaying Phone on TV
- 01:16:13 Yannis-iPad Pro instead of Mac Laptop
- 01:26:37 MGG 719 Outtro
