OneLogin Encryption Breach, WWDC 2017 Expectations – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-02

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the security breach that exposed OneLogin encrypted data, plus they share their expectations for next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote announcements.

TDO 2017-06-02: OneLogin Encrypted Data Breach

1:58 PM Jun. 2nd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • GigSky
  • Other World Computing
  • Readdle
  • SaneBox
  • iMazing

