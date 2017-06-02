OneLogin Encryption Breach, WWDC 2017 Expectations – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-02

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the security breach that exposed OneLogin encrypted data, plus they share their expectations for next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote announcements.
TDO 2017-06-02: OneLogin Encrypted Data Breach
- OneLogin Customer Data Exposed in Ridiculously Bad Security Breach
- The Cloud Is a Lie
- Worldwide Developer Conference 2017 keynote expectations
One Comment
So I told you so. 😜 Exactly one of the things I warned about…:
https://www.macobserver.com/columns-opinions/devils-advocate/the-cloud-is-a-lie/3/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QvNF4sDw5l0