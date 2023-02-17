Operating Systems, AI, and Apple’s Neural Engine – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-17 Ken_Ray Feb 17th, 2023 3:02 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio New iPadOS adoption numbers from Apple have piqued Ken’s interest. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to kicks those around. Plus – Jeff dives into AI and Apple’s Neural Engine. Get In Touch: Show Notes OS Numbers Show Sizable Gulf Between Recent iOS and iPadOS Installs What Is the Apple Neural Engine and What Does It Do? AI vs. machine learning vs. deep learning: Key differences