Oprah, Prince Harry, and JJ Abrams on Apple TV+, Ming-Chi Kuo’s Mac Predictions, with Charlotte Henry – ACM 509

Queen Oprah and the UK’s Prince Harry are doing a docu-series on mental health for Apple TV+, and Bryan Chaffin is joined by Charlotte Henry to talk about what that says about Apple’s video efforts. Charlotte also brings some across-the-pond context about Prince Harry and the royal family and how this news was greeted in England. They also talk about JJ Abrams saying that working on Apple TV+ was like the Wild West. They cap the show by discussing Ming-Chi Kuo’s most recent Mac predictions.
Oprah, Prince Harry, JJ Abrams on Apple TV+, Ming-Chi Kuo, w/Charlotte Henry - ACM 509
