Oprah, Prince Harry, and Offering Apple Podcast Subscriptions — Media+

Tech-savvy diva Nica Montford from the snobOS podcast joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Prince Harry and Oprah’s forthcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health. They also look at the pros and cons for independent creators offering subscriptions through Apple Podcasts.

