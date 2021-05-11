Tech-savvy diva Nica Montford from the snobOS podcast joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Prince Harry and Oprah’s forthcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health. They also look at the pros and cons for independent creators offering subscriptions through Apple Podcasts.

Oprah, Prince Harry, and Offering Apple Podcast Subscriptions — Media+

11:51 AM May. 11th, 2021 | 00:34:27

