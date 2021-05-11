Tech-savvy diva Nica Montford from the snobOS podcast joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Prince Harry and Oprah’s forthcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health. They also look at the pros and cons for independent creators offering subscriptions through Apple Podcasts.
Oprah, Prince Harry, and Offering Apple Podcast Subscriptions — Media+
- Reflecting on Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event on Daily Tech News Show
- Apple TV+ Unveils Prince Harry, Oprah Mental Health Series Name and Launch Date
- Apple Unveils Podcast Subscriptions And Redesigns App
- The Good and Bad Of the Apple Podcasts Update
- Apple Podcast Subscriptions – TMO Daily Observations 2021-04-21
- https://www.snoboscast.com
- Nica Montford on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter