Optimizing Storage, Migration, Snapshots, and Combo Updates – Mac Geek Gab 778

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

This isn’t the one after 9/9, it’s the one on 9/9! And that means it’s time to answer your questions and share your tips about optimizing your iPhone storage, managing your snapshots, ejecting pesky drives, finding a service better than Gazelle, and much more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things right alongside John and Dave!

Optimizing Storage, Migration, Snapshots, and Combo Updates
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 778: Optimizing Storage, Migration, Snapshots, and Combo Updates

7:22 AM Sep. 9th, 2019 | 01:34:48

This isn’t the one after 9/9, it’s the one on 9/9! And that means it’s time to answer your questions and share your tips about optimizing your iPhone storage, managing your snapshots, ejecting pesky drives, finding a service better than Gazelle, and much more. Press...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Take back your Internet privacy TODAY and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account