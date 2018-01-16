OSX/MaMi Malware, CES 2018 Trends from the Outside – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-16

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on the OSX/MaMi malware threat for the Mac, plus they share their perspective from the outside on CES 2018 trends.

TDO 2018-01-16: OSX/MaMi Malware John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on the OSX/MaMi malware threat for the Mac, plus they share their perspective from the outside on CES 2018 trends.