Good news, Pebble owners, your smartwatch isn’t a paperweight just yet. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Fitbit making it possible to side load apps onto Pebble smartwatches, plus they explain whole-home VPN protection.
Pebble Watches Aren't Dead Yet, Whole-home VPN - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-06
- Pebble Update Lets Watches Work After Servers Shut Down
- Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun from Mac Geek Gab talk about whole-home VPN setups
- Synology RT2600ac router
- dd-wrt firmware
- TunnelBear
- Speedify
- OpenVPN
- TunnelBlick
- L2TP
