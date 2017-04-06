Pebble Watches Aren’t Dead Yet, Whole-home VPN – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-06

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Good news, Pebble owners, your smartwatch isn’t a paperweight just yet. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Fitbit making it possible to side load apps onto Pebble smartwatches, plus they explain whole-home VPN protection.

1:44 PM Apr. 6th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The 3-pack kit has a new lower price at $399 and the 2-pack is $299.

