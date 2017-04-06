Pebble Watches Aren’t Dead Yet, Whole-home VPN – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-06

Good news, Pebble owners, your smartwatch isn’t a paperweight just yet. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Fitbit making it possible to side load apps onto Pebble smartwatches, plus they explain whole-home VPN protection.

