John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

Sometimes your computer keeps doing something you don’t want it to do. Sometimes it stops doing something it’s supposed to be doing. Persistence is a finicky friend sometimes, and your two favorite geeks are here to help you with some of the specifics. Listen as John and Dave dig into Safari tabs, Apps on Apple Watch, displaying Time Zones in a world without Dashboard Widgets, and more. Press Play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Persistence is Reality - Mac Geek Gab 775
MGG 775: Persistence Is Reality

7:29 PM Aug. 19th, 2019 | 01:27:25

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

