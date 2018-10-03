Pictar Pro, Netflix Narnia, Apple’s October Surprise – ACM 482

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

The Pictar Pro marries old school camera goodness to modern iPhone convenience, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet weigh the pros and cons. They also talk about Netflix’s plans to make new movies and TV series (both) out of The Chronicles of Narnia books. Lastly, they talk about what to expect if Apple does an October media event.

5:47 PM Oct. 3rd, 2018 | 01:01:38

Sources referenced in this episode:

