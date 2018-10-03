The Pictar Pro marries old school camera goodness to modern iPhone convenience, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet weigh the pros and cons. They also talk about Netflix’s plans to make new movies and TV series (both) out of The Chronicles of Narnia books. Lastly, they talk about what to expect if Apple does an October media event.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Pictar Pro, Netflix Narnia, Apple's October Surprise - ACM 482
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Pictar Pro Launches Preorders on Kickstarter – Camera-Grip and Viewfinder for iPhone
- Pictar Pro on Kickstarter – Kickstarter
- Netflix is adapting the Chronicles of Narnia into movies and a series – TheNextWeb
- When to Expect Apple’s Rumored October Event Based on Prior Years
- SNL Digital Short: Natalie Raps
