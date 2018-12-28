The Pornification of Software and Grading Apple’s 2018 Products with John Kheit – ACM 494

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to discuss what Mr. Kheit calls the pornification of software. They also look back at and grade Apple’s new product releases in 2018. It being these two, they are surprisingly upbeat, while still being cranky as can be.

