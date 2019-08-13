Power comes in so many forms! Apple Card is Power. Cool Stuff Found is Power. Quick Tips are Power. NASA has power. Wi-Fi has power. YOU have the power, too. After all, you can press play and listen to John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton talk through all of this and more. Seems like a good idea!
MGG 774: The Power ... of Power
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 774 for Monday, August 12, 2019
- 00:01:37 Podcast Movement 2019
- 00:02:49 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-Bailiff & Cirrus
- 00:05:08 Christopher-CSF-773-NeoFinder
- 00:06:23 Ben-CSF-Today Scripts
- 00:08:28 Chuck-773-Remove email to free iOS Device space (first PP only)
- 00:15:15 Keith-QT-Live Photos Quick Tip
- 00:18:09 Power Down iPhone X
- Restart your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch (only for responsive devices)
- Force Restart your Unresponsive iPhone
- 00:25:24 Stephan-QT-Create Custom Keyboard Shortcuts for Pesky Commands
- 00:28:31 Seth-QT-New Logic Board Breaks Messages Cloud Sync
- 00:33:09 John F. Braun and his Shiny New Apple Card
- 00:50:06 Dave Visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
- 01:02:28 James-How much network and internet speed do we need?
- 01:17:30 Todd-The Power of Power
- This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters
- 01:20:12 MGG 774 Outtro
