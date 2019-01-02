Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join Kelly Guimont to chat about Project Erasmus and how iOS apps can help keep those 2019 resolutions.
TDO 2019-01-02: Keeping Resolutions
Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join Kelly Guimont to chat about Project Erasmus and how iOS apps can help keep those 2019 resolutions.
Sponsors
Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.
Opsgenie by Atlassian: Incidents are inevitable, and it all comes down to how your company responds. Visit Opsgenie and sign up to get a FREE company account and add up to 5 team members.