Project Marzipan, Apple’s Change Resistance Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-20

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to dive into Apple’s Project Marzipan plans for unified macOS and iOS app code, plus they look at the change resistance issues Apple is facing.

TDO 2017-12-20: Apple's Project Marzipan John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to dive into Apple’s Project Marzipan plans for unified macOS and iOS app code, plus they look at the change resistance issues Apple is facing.