We know Project Titan isn’t dead because Apple has a permit to test self driving cars on public roads in California. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the status of Apple’s car plans, plus John wants us to pick a tech company to be gone in 50 years.
Project Titan on Open Roads, Predicting Tech Companies Demise - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-17
- Apple Gets Permit to Test Self Driving Cars on California Roads
- John’s thought game: Which tech company could be gone in 50 years?
- Woz Says Apple Will Still be Here in 2075
