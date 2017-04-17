Project Titan on Open Roads, Predicting Tech Companies Demise – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-17

We know Project Titan isn’t dead because Apple has a permit to test self driving cars on public roads in California. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the status of Apple’s car plans, plus John wants us to pick a tech company to be gone in 50 years.

