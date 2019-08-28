Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about the Business Roundtable’s (and Apple’s) proposal to redefine corporate responsibility. They also discuss publisher/platform immunity and the ways in which Big Tech may lose that immunity.

Corporate Responsibility, Publisher Immunity, w/John Kheit - ACM 521 Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about the Business Roundtable’s (and Apple’s) proposal to redefine corporate responsibility. They also discuss publisher/platform immunity and the ways in which Big Tech may lose that immunity.