Redesigning the World Wide Web, Hacking USB Restricted Mode - TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-10 Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Tim Berners-Lee’s push to make a new world wide web, plus look at a report saying there’s an easy workaround to iOS 11.4.1’s USB Restricted Mode.