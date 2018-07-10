Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Tim Berners-Lee’s push to make a new world wide web, plus look at a report saying there’s an easy workaround to iOS 11.4.1’s USB Restricted Mode.
Redesigning the World Wide Web, Hacking USB Restricted Mode - TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-10
- The World Wide Web Has Failed Us
- Here’s How Law Enforcement can Work Around USB Restricted Mode/a>
