Redesigning the World Wide Web, Hacking USB Restricted Mode – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-10

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Tim Berners-Lee’s push to make a new world wide web, plus look at a report saying there’s an easy workaround to iOS 11.4.1’s USB Restricted Mode.

1:40 PM Jul. 10th, 2018 | 00:26:03

