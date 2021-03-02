Techcrunch’s Steve O’Hear joins host Charlotte Henry to look at some recent media phenomena – Revue, Substack, and Clubhouse. With the first already acquired by Twitter, should Apple be looking to get involved with either of the other two?
Download: MP3 Version
Reviewing Revue, Substack, and Clubhouse
