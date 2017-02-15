Right to Repair Laws, Apple Design Critics – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-15

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple doesn’t make it easy for people to get parts for do-it-yourself repairs, and some states want to change that. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not companies should be required to make device parts available outside of authorized repair centers, plus they look at a claim Apple is actually pretty crappy ad designing products.

Right to Repair Laws, Apple Design Critics - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-15

2:11 PM Feb. 15th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple doesn’t make it easy for people to get parts for do-it-yourself repairs, and some states want to change that. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro...

Sponsors

Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals from your first order and free delivery!

GoDaddy wants to help your make your small business an online success with its 24-hour support and tools to transform your ideas and personal initiative into success. Use discount code TDO30 at checkout for 30% off all new orders.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account