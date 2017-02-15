Apple doesn’t make it easy for people to get parts for do-it-yourself repairs, and some states want to change that. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not companies should be required to make device parts available outside of authorized repair centers, plus they look at a claim Apple is actually pretty crappy ad designing products.
Right to Repair Laws, Apple Design Critics - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-15
- Apple and Right to Repair laws
- Source: Apple Will Fight ‘Right to Repair’ Legislation
- The Myth of Apple’s Great Design
- Mythperceptions: No, Apple is actually pretty good at design
